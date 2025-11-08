Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,526 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 75,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,167 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $88,993.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 789,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,384.60. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,316,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,426,870. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,147 shares of company stock worth $577,593. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 61.34% and a negative return on equity of 57.33%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIVN. Guggenheim lowered Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.75.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

