Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. $NBTB

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,711 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 2,902.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 38.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.87 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 17.24%. On average, analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NBTB. DA Davidson cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NBT Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBTB

Insider Activity

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director David J. Nasca sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $851,162.26. Following the sale, the director owned 82,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,952.20. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.98 per share, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 51,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,247.30. This trade represents a 23.87% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.