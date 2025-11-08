Amalgamated Bank Has $526,000 Stake in Premier, Inc. $PINC

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Premier were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINC. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in Premier by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Premier by 8.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 112.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 0.64. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Premier had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.The business had revenue of ($713.06) million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -311.11%.

In other Premier news, insider Andy Brailo sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $168,176.59. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,738.13. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $34,096.15. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 94,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,456.35. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,326 shares of company stock valued at $317,230. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Premier from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Premier from $26.00 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Premier from $25.00 to $28.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.46.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

