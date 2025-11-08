Amalgamated Bank Has $632,000 Holdings in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amdocs alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in Amdocs by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.1% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $84.57 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.61 and a 52-week high of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.