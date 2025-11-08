Amalgamated Bank Has $803,000 Holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 270.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,923 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2,543.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,234 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 462.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,090,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 896,555 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at $27,749,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,381,000 after buying an additional 704,414 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

RPRX opened at $38.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43. Royalty Pharma PLC has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $41.24.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $609.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.01 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 32.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

