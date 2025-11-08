Amalgamated Bank Has $882,000 Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,581,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,655,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,223,000 after acquiring an additional 229,745 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 917,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 243,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $15.42 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $727.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OWL. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

See Also

