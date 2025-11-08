Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in TPG Inc. $TPG

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TPG were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in TPG by 303.4% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 45,505 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of TPG by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 22.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TPG from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TPG from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

TPG stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 612.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.52. TPG Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). TPG had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 2.83%.The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. TPG’s payout ratio is -1,242.11%.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

