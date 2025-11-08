Amalgamated Bank Invests $658,000 in QXO, Inc. $QXO

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QXO by 146.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,707,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,539,000 after buying an additional 14,667,571 shares during the last quarter. Blue Investment Opportunities LLC Project Breeze Series 1 acquired a new position in shares of QXO during the first quarter valued at about $118,142,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of QXO by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,885,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Catawba River Capital raised its holdings in shares of QXO by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 1,116,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,041,000 after acquiring an additional 626,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in QXO by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 891,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after acquiring an additional 583,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

QXO opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. QXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.26.

QXO ( NYSE:QXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. QXO had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.09%.The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. The company’s revenue was up 20726.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QXO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of QXO in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on QXO in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp set a $28.00 price target on QXO in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on QXO in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of QXO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QXO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

