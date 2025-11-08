Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 449.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,834,000. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 63.4% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 24,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLM opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $943.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLM. Cfra Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $60.50.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

