Amalgamated Bank Purchases 762 Shares of Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Elastic were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Elastic by 11.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 147.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth about $638,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Elastic from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC opened at $89.95 on Friday. Elastic N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.50). Elastic had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $415.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.290-2.350 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Elastic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 104,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $9,424,810.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,363,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,223,885.20. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $463,487.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,291.24. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 352,042 shares of company stock valued at $31,087,394 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

