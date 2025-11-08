Amalgamated Bank Purchases 8,058 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 175.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at $364,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,052,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 22.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $69.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 2.46. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 7,213.90% and a negative return on equity of 26.81%. Research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $1,049,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,860,012.80. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,623,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,755. This trade represents a 89.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASTS. Barclays downgraded AST SpaceMobile from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

