Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Shares in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 1,881.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,763,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,495,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,581,000 after buying an additional 2,516,882 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,277,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 58.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,823,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,828,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOT stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.33 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The business had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Samsara and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.55.

In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 18,348 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $741,075.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 683,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,535.75. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 20,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $798,249.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 492,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,503.96. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,747,711 shares of company stock valued at $141,867,401 over the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

