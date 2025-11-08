Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Confluent were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $37.90.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.The business had revenue of $298.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 6,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $142,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 625,596 shares in the company, valued at $14,864,160.96. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $4,338,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 377,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,200.84. The trade was a 38.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 839,540 shares of company stock valued at $15,912,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CFLT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Confluent from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. New Street Research set a $29.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.97.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

