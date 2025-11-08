Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,194 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,543,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 863.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,694,000 after acquiring an additional 780,200 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $128,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,809,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,833,000 after purchasing an additional 481,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 425.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 556,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,548,000 after purchasing an additional 450,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $361.04 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $385.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.41 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.09 and its 200-day moving average is $249.32.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $591.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $63,697.52. Following the sale, the director owned 14,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,858.92. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,147.91. The trade was a 38.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,492 shares of company stock valued at $34,213,359. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDB

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.