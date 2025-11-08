Amalgamated Bank Sells 913 Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2,804.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,980.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $850.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $200,288.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,549.44. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,720. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,343 shares of company stock worth $382,688. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

