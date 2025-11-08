Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Commons Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Commons Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.9% of Commons Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $244.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.17.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

