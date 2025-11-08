Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Lifted by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,245 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.6% of Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $248,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $11,102,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the sale, the director owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.17.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

