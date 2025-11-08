Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Aire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 81,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,170,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,377,913,000 after purchasing an additional 310,414 shares during the last quarter. Creekside Partners lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 9,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.