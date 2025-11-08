Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of AMZN opened at $244.41 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. President Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.