Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Boosted by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 7.8% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $244.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.17.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

