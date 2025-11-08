American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 84,100 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 84,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. Caesars Entertainment comprises approximately 2.4% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CZR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 44,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.5% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CZR opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.32. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CZR

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.