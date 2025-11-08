American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,113 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 922.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMH. Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $31.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $39.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 24.70%.The company had revenue of ($916.78) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.