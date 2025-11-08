American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,970 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 4.3% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,338,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.14.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $169.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%.The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 126.10%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

