American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,241 shares during the period. SBA Communications makes up 1.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Scotiabank started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.69.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $197.40 on Friday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12 month low of $185.45 and a 12 month high of $245.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $732.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

