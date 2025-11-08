American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 181.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up 1.3% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.6% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.4% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.1% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 27,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 189,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.61.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $751.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is -213.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $79.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

