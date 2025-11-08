American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the period. GE Vernova makes up 1.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 252.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,016,000 after purchasing an additional 892,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,013,000 after buying an additional 868,927 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 10,044.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 842,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,773,000 after buying an additional 834,129 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in GE Vernova by 627.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 926,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,946,000 after buying an additional 799,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $223,556,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV opened at $575.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $602.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.30. The firm has a market cap of $156.18 billion, a PE ratio of 93.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.68. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.25 and a twelve month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “sell” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

