American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $13.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up 13.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $13,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,364 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,265,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,730,000 after acquiring an additional 429,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,559,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,292,000 after acquiring an additional 295,027 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,852,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,815,000 after acquiring an additional 708,372 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,493,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $58.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1888 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

