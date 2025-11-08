American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,028 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 2.1% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,840,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,175,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341,150 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,387,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,260,000 after purchasing an additional 538,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,992,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after purchasing an additional 72,511 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 60.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,472,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,443,000 after buying an additional 2,072,198 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,212,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,264,000 after buying an additional 90,371 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,203.68. This trade represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.12.

NYSE CCI opened at $89.54 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average of $100.06. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.98%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

