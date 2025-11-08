American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 59.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,224 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for about 2.4% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,974,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,922,000 after acquiring an additional 913,715 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $10,093,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM opened at $104.18 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.864 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 592.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $615,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,473.31. This represents a 8.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $7,102,593.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,681 shares of company stock valued at $22,265,632. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

