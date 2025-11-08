American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in New Fortress Energy LLC $NFE

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 721,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137,623 shares during the quarter. New Fortress Energy accounts for 2.4% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 133.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 865,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 494,848 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,258,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,679,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 208,225 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $2,692,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $381.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. New Fortress Energy LLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 48.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy LLC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFE shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “underweight” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

