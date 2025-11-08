American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in CubeSmart $CUBE

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 85.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,782 shares during the quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 29.1% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in CubeSmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CUBE. Wall Street Zen lowered CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $45.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.94.

CubeSmart stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $285.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

