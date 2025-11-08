American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Increases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up 1.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 315.9% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CoStar Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at $26,475,993.99. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

