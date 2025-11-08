American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,899 shares during the quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 34.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 352,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,733,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,251,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,479,000 after acquiring an additional 630,065 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $954,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $62.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $73.67.

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $393.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.39 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

