American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 63.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,712 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up approximately 1.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 563,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 4.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $126.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $137.77.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 42.58%.The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.590-6.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.23.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

