American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Position in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 91.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 392,853 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 62.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,141,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 111,737 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,298,000 after buying an additional 1,995,369 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 46,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 45,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $470,345.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,557,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,994,508.27. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.34. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.39 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 19.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1,440.0%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 214.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

