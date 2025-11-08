American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 55.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,709 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 6.1% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $122,302,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 19.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.6% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 19.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 22,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $824.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $800.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $817.88. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $994.03.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.05 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $960.76.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total transaction of $84,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 579 shares of company stock worth $454,188. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

