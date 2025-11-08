American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 358,868 Shares of Macerich Company (The) $MAC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 358,868 shares during the quarter. Macerich accounts for about 3.5% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Macerich during the first quarter valued at $622,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Macerich by 37.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 34.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

MAC opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.25. Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $22.27.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $253.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.77 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 41.33%.The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Macerich Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.77%.

MAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Macerich in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.87.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

