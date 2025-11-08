American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 43,908 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,908 shares during the quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.7% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 198,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $146.00 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.17.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%.The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 147.43%.

In other news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 737,248 shares in the company, valued at $128,015,742.72. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Breyer bought 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,654.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 68,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,912,817.16. This represents a 25.27% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,565,415 shares of company stock worth $69,037,981 and have sold 16,875,234 shares worth $136,847,628. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $207.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Blackstone from $178.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.74.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

