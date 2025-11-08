American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 56,160 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,160 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 7.3% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Tower alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in American Tower by 1.8% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Novem Group grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Eugene F. Reilly bought 5,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,274.11. This represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 0.1%

AMT stock opened at $177.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 108.63%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.