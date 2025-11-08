American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 76,859 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,859 shares during the quarter. Invitation Home comprises 1.5% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Home by 1,313.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Invitation Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.47.

Shares of Invitation Home stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $688.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.41 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. Analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.11%.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

