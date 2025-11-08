American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 96,175 Shares of MGM Resorts International $MGM

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,175 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for about 2.0% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 20,815,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,958,000 after acquiring an additional 894,344 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,233,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,752,000 after purchasing an additional 447,870 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth $171,632,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,962,000 after buying an additional 1,332,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,985,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,851,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,167,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,538.52. This trade represents a 65.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $8,571,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,753,630.76. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 203.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $41.32.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 0.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

