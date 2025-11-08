American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. $FIP

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,766,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817,795 shares during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure accounts for 11.0% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $10,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 14,492.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 16.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered FTAI Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on FTAI Infrastructure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:FIP opened at $5.08 on Friday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $140.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.37 million. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 41.09% and a negative return on equity of 75.13%.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Carl Russell Iv Fletcher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,400. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

