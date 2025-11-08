American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,772 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises about 2.7% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Ventas alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,941,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,740,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,551 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 40.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,649,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 317,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $23,553,233.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,056,396.80. This represents a 21.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 112,564 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,300. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 618,987 shares of company stock valued at $45,209,845. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE VTR opened at $76.07 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.68 and a 52 week high of $76.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 146.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Ventas

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.