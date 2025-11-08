American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Kirby Corporation $KEX

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 34,637 shares during the quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 231 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Kirby in the second quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kirby in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Kirby by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.
Kirby Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of KEX opened at $107.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. Kirby Corporation has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $132.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kirby from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Kirby from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.40.
Kirby Company Profile
Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.
