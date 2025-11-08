Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD Shares Sold by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,756 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 49,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 10,869.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $49,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $11.79 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.The company had revenue of $663.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -484.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

