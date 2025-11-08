Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 79.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 12,200.0% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $405.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $320.20 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $335.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $172.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s payout ratio is 73.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.