Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,790,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,766,694 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.3% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $275,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 164,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,242,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $312,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $16,801,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,764. The trade was a 61.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,498.85. The trade was a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,238,042 shares of company stock worth $155,252,726 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol stock opened at $139.01 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $142.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

