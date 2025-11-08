Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Purchased by Baer Investment Advisory LLC

Baer Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 4.9% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,764. The trade was a 61.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $4,430,802.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,575.04. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,238,042 shares of company stock valued at $155,252,726 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of APH stock opened at $139.01 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $142.50. The company has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

