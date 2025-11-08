Andra AP fonden Acquires 14,800 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,736,000 after purchasing an additional 478,236 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:WPM opened at $99.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.53. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.47 and a 12 month high of $114.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $476.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.53 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.