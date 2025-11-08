Andra AP fonden Acquires 18,700 Shares of RB Global, Inc. $RBA

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in RB Global were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get RB Global alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in RB Global during the first quarter worth $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RB Global during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in RB Global by 348.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RB Global by 42.9% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Stock Up 4.4%

RB Global stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.55 and a fifty-two week high of $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.54.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. RB Global’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 61.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of RB Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of RB Global from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on RB Global from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Read Our Latest Report on RBA

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $254,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.